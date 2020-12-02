Pfizer CEO Bourla: Multinational will create 2 hubs in Thessaloniki, eyes 600 job spots in initial phase

One faint and coming “silver lining” in the calamitous Covid-19 pandemic for Greece is an announcement by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla that the pharmaceutical giant - among the forerunners in the race to find a coronavirus vaccine – plans to decisively invest in the east Mediterranean country.

Speaking within the framework of the mostly online 31st Greek Economic Summit on Wednesday, Bourla, a native of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, said the company will develop digital infrastructure in the latter in order to create one of its international hubs.

Bourla, who completed his undergraduate studies at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki’s veterinary school, said 200 staff-members will commence work for Pfizer by the end of the year.

Moreover, he expressed satisfaction over the fact that 15 to 20 percent of the applicants hired by the multinational for its inaugural Thessaloniki investment are Greek nationals that emigrated abroad during the recent economic crisis.

He also revealed that Pfizer is planning another hub in Thessaloniki to cover its domestic market needs, creating another 350 job spots, brining its total workforce at 600 and with the prospect of doubling this number in the future.