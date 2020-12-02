Covid-19 outbreak: 89 fatalities in Greece reported on Wed., new single-day confirmed infections again top 2K

Fatalities related to Covid-19 over the past 24 hours reached 89 in Greece, down from 111 the previous day, while 2,186 new single-day confirmed infections were reported, with the greater Athens and Thessaloniki areas still showing a high concentration of the virus nearly four weeks into a partial nationwide lockdown.

However, the number of Covid-19 patients intubated and hospitalized in ICUs rose to 613, up from 596 a day earlier. The average age of those patients remained fixed at 65, with 76.2 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Conversely, 611 patients previous treated in ICUs for acute Covid-19 symptoms have been discharged.

The death toll in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic has now reached 2,606, with the average age still at 80, and with 96.6 percent of the victims are above the age of 70 at the time of their deaths, or having suffered from underlying health conditions.