Mytilineos to resume work on construction of power plant in Tobruk, Libya

Mytilineos group, a large Greece-based metals manufacturer and contractor, is reportedly ready to recommence construction of a power plant unit in Tobruk, Libya.

Construction was halted three years ago due to wide-spread strife in the North Africa country, while financing was reactivated for the project.

The state-run General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) recently activated a Letter of Credit towards Mytilineos, opening the way for the unit's construction, namely, in three phases: with the first being construction of a first turbine that will immediately add 160MW in power to the country's grid.

Upon completion of the three phases of the plant's construction, the power capacity is projected to exceed 650MW. The plant is will be able to be fired by natural gas and diesel.