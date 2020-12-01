Covid-19 outbreak: 111 fatalities in Greece reported on Tues., more than 2K new confirmed infections

Fatalities related to Covid-19 over the past 24 hours reached 111 in Greece, up from 85 the previous day, while confirmed new infections also doubled on Tuesday, a development attributed to the fact that fewer tests were conducted on Sunday.

New infections reported on Tuesday, i.e. from tests conducted on Monday, reached 2,199, compared to 1,044 the previous day.

Although the figures are stable compared to previous days, they have not significantly decreased, given that the country has been in a partial lockdown for the past three and a half weeks.

On a positive note, the number of Covid-19 patients intubated and hospitalized in ICUs eased slightly to 596. The average age of those patients remained fixed at 65, with 75.8 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Conversely, 597 patients previous treated in ICUs for acute Covid-19 symptoms have been discharged.

The death toll in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic has now reached 2,517, with the average age still at 80, and with 96.6 percent of the victims are above the age of 70 at the time of their deaths, or having suffered from underlying health conditions.