Eurogroup OKs 767mln€ disbursement of debt-reduction funds to Greece; welcomes measures to combat pandemic

Monday, 30 November 2020 20:33
UPD:20:37
INTIME NEWS/ΓτΠ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ
The Mitsotakis government received a welcome fillip from the Eurogroup on Monday, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and its related repercussions on the local and global economy, with the euro-area's finance ministers Athens for the "large set of timely, targeted and temporary support measures taken ... to cushion the effect of the pandemic on businesses, workers and the healthcare sector."

The statement came after a decision by the Eurogroup to disburse 767 million euros to Greece in a debt-reduction scheme.

The Eurogroup ministers also welcomed, as they said, progress with implementing agreed-to reforms, even amid the public health crisis.

The complete statement is here:

https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2020/11/30/eurogroup-statement-on-greece-of-30-november-2020/

