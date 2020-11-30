Remaining capacity among Greece's designated Covid-19 ICUs at 13%

Remaining capacity in Greece's hospital ICUs is now at 13 percent, with the remaining units filled by intubated patients suffering from acute coronavirus symptoms.

The rolling average number of new cases being treated in ICUs over the past week is 410, a relevant deputy health minister said.

The number of specific Covid-19 slots for ICUs in the greater Athens area is 229, of which 177 are used. Around Greece, a total of 7,093 regular beds have been set aside for Covid-19 cases, of which 4,408 are filled.

The government said that since the beginning of the pandemic, roughly 2.4 million PCR tests have been conducted, along with 215,000 rapid tests. The positive reading in the greater Athens area is 7.5 percent; 9.18 percent nationwide.