Covid-19 outbreak: Figures ease on Mon. in Greece; guarded optimism that pandemic's '2nd wave' ebbing

Daily figures related to the Covid-19 pandemic eased in Greece on Monday, welcome news after three weeks of a partial lockdown was imposed to deflect a worsening “second wave”.

Specifically, the number of deaths reported over the previous 24 hours reached 85, down from 98 on Sunday. The number of intubated patients remained stable, at 600, slightly down from 603 the previous day.

In terms of confirmed single-day infections, 1,044 were reported on Monday, down from 1,193 a day earlier.

The average age of patients being treated for acute coronavirus symptoms in hospital ICUs remained 65, with 75.8 percent either suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

The death toll in Greece since the advent of the pandemic reached 2,406, with the average age of the victims still 80; 96.6 percent either suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.