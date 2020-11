Two Greek merchant seamen - a skipper and two crew-members - have been abducted by pirates off Nigeria, authorities in the west Africa country and Greece's shipping ministry announced on Sunday.

The trio of abducted seamen serve on the small Tongo-flagged bunkering vessel "Stelios K". Another two crew-members, also Greek nationals, sailed the vessel to the port of Lagos.

According to reports, negotiations are underway to achieve the release of the trio, while all five are reported as unharmed.