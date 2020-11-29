Covid-19 outbreak: Intubated patients in Greece hover at 600 on Sun.; figures ease day after record single-day fatalities, 121

Single-day Covid-19-related figures eased slightly in Greece on Sunday, a day after a record 121 related fatalities were reported on a 24-hour basis. Nevertheless, the number of intubated acute Covid-19 cases continued to hover at 600, three weeks into a three-week partial lockdown that will be extended to Dec. 7.

The death toll on Sunday was 98, with 603 patients being treated in hospital ICUs, down from 606 a day earlier.

The optimistic note emanated from the number of single-day new confirmed infections, which on Sunday reached 1,193, down from 1,747 on Saturday - and roughly one thousand less than during the peak of the pandemic's "second wave" over the past two weeks.

The average age of intubated patients suffering from acute Covid-19 infection remained at 65, with 76 percent either suffering from an underlying health condition or above the age of 70.

The average age of the 2,321 Covid-19-related fatalies remained at 80, with the percentage of those victims who were above the age of 70 or with underlying conditions falling slightly to 96.7 percent.

Sunday also marked the first time in months that the greater Athens area - where roughly half the country's population resides - recorded the highest number of confirmed single-day infections, 247.

Conversely, the greater Thessaloniki area in the north, which for the past month recorded the highest concentration of Covid-19 infections and transmissibility, was second with 235 new infections.