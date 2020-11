State-run and ATHEX-listed power utility PPC received a bit of welcome news on Friday, as S&P raised its credit rating from CCC+ to B, up by two grades, with its long-term credit rating rising from B- to B.

"This rewards the decisions by PPC's management and sends a positive message for the company; it's also an answer to SYRIZA's doomsayers, who led it (PPC) to the brink of disaster," relevant environment and energy minister Costis Hatzidakis said.