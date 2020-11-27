Covid-19 outbreak: Intubated patients remain above 600 on Fri., but without significant hike

The number of acute Covid-19 cases being treated in hospital ICUs around Greece continued to exceed 600 on Friday (607), while related coronavirus deaths reached 101 over the previous 24-hour period.

The number of confirmed single-day Covid-19 infections reached 2,013, three weeks after a partial nationwide lockdown went into effect. The lockdown this week was extended to Dec. 7.

Total infections in the country have now exceeded 100,000 since the pandemic began.

The average age of intubated patients remained 65, with 79.7 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

The average age of victims also remained fixed at 80, with 97 percent of Covid-19 fatalities being people above the age of 70 or with underlying condition.