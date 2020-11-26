Covid-19 outbreak: Number of intubated patients exceeds 600 in Greece; lockdown extended by a week

The number of acute Covid-19 cases being treated in Greek hospitals' ICUs exceeded 600 on Thursday, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Along with 608 intubated patients, the number of single-day fatalities related to the pandemic reached 99. New confirmed single-day cases reached 2,018, in the third week of a three-week partial lockdown - which was extended by a week to Dec. 7 the same day.

The death toll has now reached 2,001, with nearly 100,000 confirmed infections detected.

Of the patients being treated in ICUs, the average age is 65, while 80.8 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

The average age of the victims is still 80, while 97.1 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.