Covid-19 outbreak: Number of intubated patients in Greece continue to rise, with 562 reported on Tues.

Acute Covid-19 cases being treated in hospital ICUs continued to increase on Tuesday, rising to 562 from 549 a day earlier, as the "second wave" of the coronavirus pandemic in Greece appears to continue a crescendo despite the country entering into the third week of a three-week lockdown.

Another 101 single-day fatalities were also reported, up from 84 the previous day, with the death toll from the pandemic in the country reaching 2,135.

New confirmed single-day Covid-19 infections also again exceeded 2,000, with 2,135 reported on Tuesday.

In terms of the intubated patients, the average age is 65, with 82 percent either suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Conversely, 490 patients once treated in ICUs have been discharged.

The average age of the victims remained fixed at 80, with 97.1 percent either having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.