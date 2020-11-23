Pandemic-battered Aegean Airlines in final talks with Greek govt to receive state support

Aegean Airlines, Greece's flag carrier, confirmed on Monday that it was in the final stages of talks with the Greek government in order to receive urgent state support, as the air carrier has severely cut-back operations during the ongoing pandemic and its repercussions on travel and the economy - mirroring most carriers around the world.

Any agreement would have receive the EU competition directorate's "green light", with initial contacts already completed. The agreement would be similar to other support schemes hatched out in other EU member-states for battered carriers.

Reports in Athens said the package would be worth 120 million euros, judged as much lower compared to other private European carriers. Aegean's private shareholders will also have to raise another 60 million euros to fund the company's continued operation in the post-coronavirus era.

The development comes after the relevant shipping and island policy ministry announced a 20-million-euro support package for coastal shippers, i.e. ferry boat operators.