898 tax exemptions, breaks result in 9.6 bln€ in less revenues for Greek state; companies with properties holdings the big winners

The number of individual tax breaks and reductions/discounts implemented or set for implementation by the Greek government tally an eyebrow-raising 898, with the impact on state coffers being an equally impressive reduction of revenues by an estimated 9.6 billion euros.

Nevertheless, a large chunk of the figure in reduced revenues comes from exemptions and tax reductions applied to a small number corporate entities, both based in the country and abroad, who possess significant property holdings in Greece.

For instance, tax exemptions for 7,570 companies who possess luxury real estate in Greece account for lost state revenues of 3.6 billion euros.