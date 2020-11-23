898 tax exemptions, breaks result in 9.6 bln€ in less revenues for Greek state; companies with properties holdings the big winners

Monday, 23 November 2020 13:44
UPD:14:25
REUTERS/ANTONIO BRONIC
A- A A+

By G. Palaitsakis
gpal@naftemporiki.gr

The number of individual tax breaks and reductions/discounts implemented or set for implementation by the Greek government tally an eyebrow-raising 898, with the impact on state coffers being an equally impressive reduction of revenues by an estimated 9.6 billion euros.

Nevertheless, a large chunk of the figure in reduced revenues comes from exemptions and tax reductions applied to a small number corporate entities, both based in the country and abroad, who possess significant property holdings in Greece.

For instance, tax exemptions for 7,570 companies who possess luxury real estate in Greece account for lost state revenues of 3.6 billion euros.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2020 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών