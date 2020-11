Γεωγραφική κατανομή: 606 κρούσματα στη Θεσσαλονίκη, 382 στην Αττική

Third day of the second lockdown in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 disease cases in the city of Thessaloniki, Greece on November 5, 2020. Everything will remain closed, except for schools, grocery stores and those wanting to leave their homes will have to seek SMS permission. A curfew is also imposed from 9pm to 5am, with only movements for reasons of health or work excepted. / Τρίτη μέρα της δεύτερης φάσης του καθολικού lockdown λόγω της έξαρσης των κρουσμάτων της νόσου COVID-19 στην πόλη της Θεσσαλονίκης, 5 Νοεμβρίου 2020.