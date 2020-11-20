Extra welfare benefit calculated for 256K families in Greece at end of Dec.

Only distressed households in Greece, as defined by objective economic criteria, will be eligible for an extra end-of-the-year monthly welfare payment. At last estimate, eligible households are calculated at more than 256,000.

Meanwhile, the relevant labor ministry announced that for wage-earners temporarily laid-off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the so-called "14th monthly salary" will be calculated on a 534-euro monthly subsidy paid by the state, and not on the wage-earner's normal remuneration.

The end-of-the-year "holiday bonus" is paid by employers to private-sector wage-earners.

Additionally, employers will cover only the period between May and December in which employees were on the payroll and not on temporary Covid-19-related layoff.

