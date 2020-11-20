Ergose announces rail network projects worth 133.5 mln€

Ergose, the construction arm of Hellenic Railways Organisation (OSE), Greece's state-run railway infrastructure owner and manager, this week announced contracts worth 133.5 million euros for upgrades in various patches of its network, mainly electrification of the Larissa-Volos line and remaining works on the main Tithorea-Domokos line, which connects north and south Greece.

According to the OSE subsidiary, a open international tender for the first contract was sent late this week to the European Union for its approval, with the Larissa-Volos project budgeted at 67 million euros.