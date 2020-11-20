Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day fatalities, intubated patients in Greece reach new pandemic highs on Friday

Single-day fatalities linked with Covid-19 as well as the highest number of afflicted patients in ICUs both posted morbid records on Friday in Greece, with 72 related deaths over the past 24-hour period and with intubated cases now at 519.

The rising figures, still low compared to other European countries but up almost ten-fold from spring, come nearly two weeks into a three-week lockdown that has seen schools close and much of the retail sector shut down for walk-in customers. Additionally, a strict 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is in place.

The number of new confirmed Covid-19 infections reported on Friday reached 2,581, lower than in previous days.

Of the people being treated in ICUs with acute coronavirus symptoms, the average age is 65, with 81.1 percent either above the age of 70 or with underlying health conditions.

The death toll has reached 1,419 since the beginning of the pandemic, with the average age of the victims being 80, and with 96.9 percent either suffering from underlying conditions or above the age of 70.