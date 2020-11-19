Greek FM to EU counterparts: Turkey's recent actions show there's no room for 'positive dialogue'

Thursday, 19 November 2020 23:17
UPD:23:26
INTIME NEWS/ Δελτίο τύπου / POOL
A- A A+

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Thursday briefed EU counterparts on the Foreign Affairs Council  - via teleconference - over what Athens charges are continuing Turkish provocations and belligerence in the eastern Mediterranean.

Among others, Greece's top diplomat said official Turkey's recent actions show there's no room for a “positive dialogue” with that country.

The entire statement on the Greek foreign ministry's website is here:

https://www.mfa.gr/en/current-affairs/statements-speeches/announcement-on-minister-of-foreign-affairs-nikos-dendias-participation-in-todays-eu-foreign-affairs-council-videoconference-19-november-2020.html

