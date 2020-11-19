Church of Greece Primate tests positive for Covid-19; condition stable in hospital ICU

Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos was admitted to a central Athens hospital early Thursday morning after being diagnosed with Covid-19, with the Archdiocese saying his transfer to an ICU ward came as a precaution.

Ieronymos had previously tested negative with both rapid and molecular tests after the conclusion of last week’s sessions of the Church of Greece's Permanent Holy Synod sessions. He subsequently tested positive during a molecular test on Monday evening.

In an evening bulletin, the Evangelismos hospital said the Archbishop's condition remained stable at present and under control. Another communique issued by the Athens Archdiocese said Ieronymos, the Primate of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Greece, had recorded a temperature of 38, but experienced no other symptom.