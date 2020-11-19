Covid-19 outbreak: Number of intubated patients in Greece steadily up, now 499

The worrying rise in the number of Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital ICUs reached another serious milestone on Thursday, one shy of 500, as the "second wave" of the coronavirus pandemic in Greece is severe - compared to figures in the country from last spring.

At the same time, another 3,227 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported on Thursday, while 59 related fatalities were recorded over the previous 24-period.

Of the record number of coronavirus-stricken patients in ICUs, the average age is 65, with 81.6 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Conversely, 427 previously intubated patients have been discharged from ICUs.

In terms of the pandemic's victims, now at 1,347, the average age is 80, while 97.2 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.