Mitsotakis to NATO Parliamentary assembly regarding Turkey: Allies cannot cooperate with jihadist groups, or deploy S-400 missiles

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis used the NATO venue on Wednesday to directly point at neighboring Turkey as an unreliable ally for Athens and even as an undermining force within the Alliance itself.

He spoke, via teleconference, at the 66th Annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

"Allies cannot cooperate with jihadist groups nor can they deploy S-400 missiles. Such practices undermine NATO’s values and reduce its solidarity, cohesion, unity and effectiveness as a political-military Organization and they are at odds with the objectives of the Alliance itself and its defence interests," was the pre-eminent statement by the Greek prime minister, who also reminded of Ankara's "weaponization" of illegal migrant flows last March.

The entire address is here:

https://primeminister.gr/en/2020/11/18/25262