Greek health minister: 1,018 centers with total capacity for 2.1 million vaccinations - once vaccine delivered

The relevant Greek health minister on Wednesday announce the establishment of 1,018 vaccination centers with a total capacity of vaccinating more than 2.1 million people for the Covid-19 virus - once, of course, a successful vaccination is made widely available.

Under the optimistic scenario, namely, a vaccine by the spring, Minister Vassilis Kikilias said healthcare professionals would take priority in vaccinations, followed by people in at-risk health groups.

Referring to the ongoing "second wave" of the pandemic in Greece, he pointed to northern Greece as being in the worst shape, in terms of infection rates.