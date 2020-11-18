Covid-19 outbreak: Number of intubated patients continues to rise in consecutive days, now at 480

The number of coronavirus-afflicted patients being treated in hospital ICUs continued to climb on Wednesday, reaching another peak for Greece at 480. Meanwhile, the single-day death toll reached 60, slightly down from the previous day.

The figures come a week and a half after a general lockdown was ordered in the country, closing several retail sectors and placing a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for non-essential movement outdoors.

New confirmed instances of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours reached 3,209.

Turning to the worsening situation in hospitals, the average age of intubated patients is 65, with 81 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70. Both statistical figures have dropped over the past two months, meaning that more people without health problems or in an elderly category.

In terms of the pandemic's victims, now at 1,288, the average age is 80, while 97.4 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.