Draft bill envisions sizeable 3% point cut in social security contributions paid by private sector employees, employers

Greece's labor and social insurances ministry on Tuesday tabled a draft bill foreseeing a 3-percentage point cut in the hefty monthly social security and healthcare fund contributions paid by wage-earners and their employers.

The cut affects wage-earners in the private sector.

The draft legislation was hailed by the relevant minister, Yannis Vroutsis, as fulfilling repeated campaign pledges by the center-right New Democracy party to cut taxes and contributions for businesses and working people if it formed a government - which it did after winning the July 2019 general election.