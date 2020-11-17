Draft bill envisions sizeable 3% point cut in social security contributions paid by private sector employees, employers

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 23:22
UPD:23:27
Greece's labor and social insurances ministry on Tuesday tabled a draft bill foreseeing a 3-percentage point cut in the hefty monthly social security and healthcare fund contributions paid by wage-earners and their employers.

The cut affects wage-earners in the private sector.

The draft legislation was hailed by the relevant minister, Yannis Vroutsis, as fulfilling repeated campaign pledges by the center-right New Democracy party to cut taxes and contributions for businesses and working people if it formed a government - which it did after winning the July 2019 general election.

