Street violence in Athens on Tues.; annual students' uprising anniversary marches defy Covid-10 lockdown

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 23:00
UPD:23:03
Eurokinissi/ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ
A- A A+

Tuesday witnessed street violence in Athens and other cities around Greece on the occasion of the anniversary of a 1973 students' uprising, with left-wing parties organizing rallies and commemorations and with police responding with arrests and roadblocks to enforce a Covid-19-related ban on public assemblies.

The annual Polytechnic uprising commemoration involves the laying of wreaths at a monument within the historic campus in central Athens, along with a march by protesters to the US embassy via Parliament.

Some 200 members of the Communist Party first ignored the lockdown order and held an assembly outside the US embassy, while later scenes of street violence involving both riot police and some protesters followed in central Athens.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2020 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών