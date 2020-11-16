Greek high court upholds four-day ban on public assemblies ahead of Nov. 17 students' uprising

Greece's Council of State, the top administrative court in the country, on Monday issued an urgent decision dismissing a motion to strike down a ban on outdoor assemblies until Wednesday, citing the best interests of the public and public health amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The ban had been issued by Greece's police chief ahead of Tuesday's anniversary of a students' uprising against a military junta then ruling Greece in 1973.

The motion was filed by Yianis Varoufakis' far-left and anti-euro Mera25 party as well as other human rights NGOs.