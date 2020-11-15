Covid-19 outbreak: Worst single-day fatality record in Greece on Sun. with 71 deaths reported

Sunday marked another macabre milestone of the coronavirus in Greece, with 71 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, almost double the previous single-day record, and now one week into a three-week general lockdown.

The only bright note in an otherwise very tragic development was that single-day new confirmed instances of the Covid-19 virus fell from the previous day, with 1,698 reported on Sunday from 2,835 a day earlier on Saturday.

Acute cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospital ICUs also climbed on Sunday, a closely watched statistic that is directly linked with the extreme strain put on the health care system and professionals. The number of intubated coronavirus-afflicted patients stood at 392 on Sunday, up from 366 on Saturday. The average age of this sample of patients is 64, of which 78.8 percent suffer from either an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

Overall, the number of infections in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic reached 74,205.

The average age of the pandemic's fatalities is 80, while a massive 97 percent either suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

The total death toll reached 1,106.