Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day confirmed cases ease, number of ICU patients rises

New single-day confirmed coronavirus infections fell slightly on Saturday, easing to 2,835, although the number of people being treated in hospital ICUs increased, rising to 366.

The average age of intubated patients is 64, with 80.9 percent suffering from an underlying health condition or above the age of 70.

The number of related fatalities reported on Saturday was 38, bringing the death toll to 1,035 since advent of the pandemic. The average age of the victims was 80, with 96.8 suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.