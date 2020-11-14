Primary schools, preschools also closed until Nov. 30 due to 'second wave' of pandemic

The relevant health and education ministers in Greece announced that elementary schools and preschools will also close, beginning on Monday, following the closing of secondary schools and higher education institutions two weeks ago - part of a general lockdown in place to contain a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision comes after a recommendation by a committee of epidemeologists set up to advise the government on containing and managing the pandemic.

Participating in online lessons will be mandatory for pupils and educators.

The decision will extend to Nov. 30, the date of application of the general lockdown.

Special education schools are excluded from the decision.