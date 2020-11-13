Police operation evacuates Athens Polytechnic ahead of annual commemoration; Covid-19 lockdown cited

A police operation within the Athens Polytechnic early Friday afternoon resulted in the arrest of 24 people, part of a larger group of would-be demonstrators that entered the central Athens campus ahead of the annual commemoration of a 1973 students' uprising against a junta then ruling Greece.

The evacuation of the mostly youthful protesters, however, and on a university campus, no less, is due to an ongoing coronavirus-related lockdown in the country, which includes a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for practically all outdoor movement.

A similar operation took place at the main university campus in the Zografou district.

The development was noteworthy because Greek law enforcement has rarely intervened on university campuses, mainly due to a once strict "university asylum" status granted to such grounds.