Covid-19 outbreak: Highest single-day confirmed cases, fatalities, intubated patients in Greece reported on Thurs.

Thursday witnessed another three macabre and disastrous single-day records in Greece for the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic go by the wayside, with new confirmed cases, related fatalities and the number of people with acute symptoms being treated in hospital ICUs reaching their highest daily level.

Greek public health authorities announced 3,316 new confirmed cases in the country over the previous 24-hour period, and amid an ongoing three-week "lockdown" that now includes a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on non-essential public movement looming. The total in the country since the pandemic's advent is 66,637

Moreover, the number of acute cases being treated in ICUs rose to 310, with the average age being 65, and with 82.9 percent either above the age of 70 or with underlying health conditions.

The number of single-day fatalities reported stood at 50, with the death toll overall reaching the 1,000-mark, now at 959. The average age of the victims of the pandemic in Greece is 80, and a whopping 96.9 percent of the victims had an underlying health condition or were above the age of 70.

Nearly half the confirmed instances of coronavirus were reported in the greater Athens and Thessaloniki regions, 756 and 828, respectively.