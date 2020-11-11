Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day death toll record in Greece with 43 related fatalities

Covid-19-related fatalities in Greece posted a single-day record of 43 on Wednesday, as the pandemic continues a "second wave" in the country, five days into a three-week lockdown and newly announced 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for all but non-essential outdoor movement.

At the same time, new confirmed cases continue to remain stable - 2,752 on Wednesday - despite the latest measures, while concern has shifted to the number of people being treated for acute Covid-19 symptoms in hospital ICUs, up to 297 the same day.

The average age of Covid-19-afflicted patients being treated in ICUs is 65, and 82.8 percent are either above the age of 70 or suffer from an underlying health condition.

The death toll on Wednesday from the pandemic stands at 909, with the average age being 79, and with 96.7 percent of the victims are above the age of 70 or having had an underlying health condition.