The bodies of four fisherman were recovered from an overturned fishing boat that collided with a Greek-flagged tanker off the southeastern Turkish port of Mersin early Wednesday morning.

The 165,730-ton "Ephesus" had departed from the nearby terminal of Ceyhan for Vietnam with a load of crude oil when the collision occurred.

The tanker fields a crew of 27, of which 13 are Greek nationals.

An investigation is continuing.