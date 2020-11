Ξαναζητά αποστρατικοποίηση τεσσάρων νησιών με δύο navtex η Τουρκία

TURNHOS N/W : 1398/20

AEGEAN SEA

1. NAVTEX MESSAGE NUMBER LA41-236/20 IS A VIOLATION OF DEMILITARIZED STATUS OF SEMOTHRACE AND LEMNOS (LIMNOS) ISLANDS SET BY THE 1923 LAUSANNE PEACE TREATY.

2. ADDITIONALLY, SOME PART OF THE AREA MENTIONED IN LA41-236/20 OVERLAPS WITH İZMİR TURK RADIO NAVTEX NR. IA11-0032/20 MESSAGE.

3. CANCEL THIS MESSAGE 111100Z NOV 20.