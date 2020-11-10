Greek PM Mitsotakis congratulates Pfizer CEO Bourla over multinational's progress in Covid-19 virus

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday spoke by phone with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, with the former congratulating the pharmaceutical executive for the company's breakthroughs in finding a vaccine against the Covid-19 virus.

The Greek premier also expressed his satisfaction over a agreement between the European Commission and Pfizer for procurement of the vaccine, when clears all clinical trials and enters production.  

Bourla is a native of the northern city of Thessaloniki, and attended the city's Aristotle University, with a first degree in veterinary medicine.

Ιn a Tweet, Mitsotakis said "... had the pleasure of speaking with @AlbertBourla , CEO of Pfizer, to congratulate him on the results of the vaccine trials and on the completion of the contract with the EU to deliver the vaccine as soon as possible."

