Greek govt to unveil latest batch of support measures for wage-earners, businesses affected by Covid-19 lockdown

The Greek government is reportedly ready to activate another series of measures to support wage-earners in the country temporarily laid-off due a general lockdown in the country due to a resurgent coronavirus pandemic.

The measures, according to reports, will also include one-off tax breaks and commercial rent subsidies for businesses that cannot operate during the ongoing three-week lockdown.

Among the highlights is a state-mandated 40-percent reduction in primary residence leases of people who are currently on employment leave. A temporary suspension in the tax installments owned by affected taxpayers is also foreseen.

Additionally, wage-earners hired before Nov. 4 and now on mandatory leave from closed businesses are eligible for up to 800 euros, while their employers will be relieved of contributions to social security funds, with the state to cover those contributions.

For instance, during period of the lockdown, a 1,000-euro monthly wage (gross) is burdened by 396.60 euros in all types of contributions, which will now be covered by the state.