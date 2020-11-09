Greek PM: Country will emerge economically stronger after pandemic

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed optimism that the country will be among the countries that will emerge economically stronger after the current pandemic ends, speaking to CNN for an interview that was broadcast during the start of the 5th EU - Arab World Summit.

Mitsotakis, whose center-right New Democracy government continues to enjoy unprecedented voter approval ratings, at least according to mainstream opinion polls, said the economic recovery will be stronger once a vaccine for the Covid-19 virus is made available.

He noted that savings are on the rise in the previously crisis-battered country, with consumers ready to proceed with higher spending once the pandemic ends, whereas businesses also appear ready to invest, "something that smart businesses are already doing".

In an interview with anchor John Defterios, Mitsotakis called his government an ally of entrepreneurship and reform-friendly.