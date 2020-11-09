Covid-19 outbreak: Highest number of single-day fatalities, intubated patients in Greece reported on Mon. amid surging 'second wave'

The "second wave" of the Covid-19 pandemic in Greece continued to worsen in the country this week, with the highest single-day number of fatalities reported on Monday (41) as well as the highest number of acute coronavirus cases being treated in hospital ICUs, at 239 patients.

The dour numbers come on the third day of a three-week general lockdown in the country, ordered by the government after public health officials pointed to a surge in the number of confirmed daily Covid-19 infections.

On a positive note, the number of new confirmed cases on Monday fell to 1,490, down by roughly 1,000 from last week, an optimistic development that the lockdown may be starting to make an impact. More than half of the new confirmed cases, meanwhile, were recorded in the greater Athens and Thessaloniki regions.

The death toll in the country from the pandemic has now reached 825, with the average age of the victims at 79, and with 96.5 percent either having been above the age of 70 or with an underlying health condition.

The average age of intubated Covid-19 patients stands at 66, while 87 percent either suffer from an underlying health condition or are above the age of 70.