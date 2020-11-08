Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day record of related fatalities in Greece, at 35

Sunday's marked a macabre milestone in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic in Greece, with the highest single-day record for related fatalities reported, 35, which brings the death toll to 784.

Although substantially lower than other coronavirus fatalities reported by other European country, including ones of similar populations, the climbing death toll is indicative of a nearly two-month surge in the number of confirmed new infections after a summer of low double-digit numbers.

In terms of the latter, a drop was recorded in the number of new confirmed infections, at 1,914, bringing the total number to nearly 56,700.

At the same time, and also on a worrying note, the number of acute Covid-19 cases being treated in hospital ICUs also increased to 228. Of this sample, the average age is 66, while 88.2 percent suffer from an underlying health condition or are above the age of 70.