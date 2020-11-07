Covid-19 outbreak: 2,556 new confirmed cases in Greece on first day of partial general lockdown; 34 related fatalities

A Greek public health authority on Saturday announced another 2,556 new confirmed coronavirus cases, coinciding with the first day of a partial lockdown throughout the country after a spike in the number of infections over the past month.

On a negative note, another 34 related fatalities were announced, the highest single-day tally. The average age of the Covid-19 victims now stands at 79, with 96.3 percent being above the age of 70 or with underlying health conditions.

The figure for people with acute coronavirus symptoms being treated in hospital ICUs also posted a single-day record, 207. Of the latter, the average age is 66, with 86.5 percent either suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.