A "second wave" of the coronavirus in Greece continues to surge, with single-day confirmed cases reported on Thursday reaching 2,917 0 - another daily record - of which 27 were detected at border crossings.

Another macabre single-day record was set in terms of coronavirus-related fatalities, with 29 victims reported. The number of patients with acute Covid-19 symptoms being treated in hospital ICUs remained stable, but high by Greek standards, at 187.

In terms of victims, the average age was 79, while 96.6 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

In terms of intubated patients, the average age is 66, with 90.4 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 310.

Conversely, 310 previously listed as being treated in ICUs have been discharged from ICUs since the beginning of the pandemic.