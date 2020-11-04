Covid-19 outbreak: Wednesday marks Greece's worst daily tally of confirmed cases, related fatalities, patients in ICUs

Wednesday's marked the worst day yet for Greece in terms of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the highest 24-hour tally of new confirmed cases accompanied by the highest daily number for related fatalities and coronavirus-afflicted patients being treated in hospital ICUs.

Specifically, 2,646 new confirmed infections were reported, along with 18 fatalities and 179 patients treated in ICUs.

The average age of those in ICUs stood at 67, with 88.8 percent of intubated patients either suffering from underlying conditions or above the age of 70.

The death toll in the country from the pandemic reached 673, with the average age being 79 and with 96.4 percent being above the age of 70 or with an underlying condition.