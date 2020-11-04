Prospect of month-long Covid-19 lockdown looms over Greece

Wednesday, 04 November 2020
UPD:22:21
Greece's relevant health minister on Wednesday afternoon confirmed that the government has accepted a proposal by an expert committee of epidemiologists to order a general Covid-19-related lockdown throughout the country for one month.

Minister Vassilis Kikilias made the statement during a primetime newscast, adding that exceptions will include the operation of primary schools, kindergartens and nursery schools.

The news comes a day before Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to again appear in a nationally televised address, along with the government's head of the effort to combat the pandemic, Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras.

The prospect of a general lockdown again emerged this week in the wake of a significant surge in the number of daily confirmed coronavirus infections, with ever higher numbers reported on consecutive days and with more than 2,600 recorded just on Wednesday.

