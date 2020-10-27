Collision between large container vessel, Greek navy minesweeper leaves latter badly damaged

A Greek navy minesweeper suffered severe damage to its stern on Tuesday morning off the greater Athens area after colliding with a much larger container vessel. Only two minor injuries were reported.

The collision took place 3.6 nautical miles off the islet of Psytallia.

The Portugal-flagged Maersk Launceston collided with the Hellenic Navy "Kallisto", in a region outside the so-called "dead zone" for awaiting orders while outside ports.

Other vessels, including tugboats, rushed to the scene and evacuated the warship's crew members. The Kallisto was towed to the nearby Salamis naval station, while the container ship was ordered to remain anchored offshore.