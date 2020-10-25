No-confidence motion against Greek FinMin rejected

A no-confidence motion tabled by the main opposition party against the Mitsotakis government's finance minister, Christos Staikouras, expectedly fell short on Sunday evening, after three days of debate, with 158 MPs of the ruling party voting against.

MPs of all opposition parties, except Yanis Varoufakis' radical leftist Mera25 (Diem25), voted in favor of the no-confidence motion, totaling 133 out of the 300 deputies in Parliament.

The reason for the motion, according to leftist Syriza, is the draft legislation revising the bankruptcy code in the country, and especially provisions regarding legal protection on primary residences of indebted homeowners.

SYRIZA charged that the draft legislation leaves homeowners with unserviced mortgages vulnerable to foreclosures, while the government side countered that it was actually the previously SYRIZA government that abolished a legal protection framework for such instances.