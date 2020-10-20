Media reports: Greece, Albania agree to take EEZ delimitation issue to ICJ

Tuesday, 20 October 2020 15:37
UPD:15:38
Greece and Albania have reportedly agreed to convey the issue of delimitation of Exclusive Economic Zones in the Ionian Sea and the extreme southeastern Adriatic to the International Court of The Hague, numerous media reports in Athens claimed on Tuesday afternoon.

The development, if confirmed, comes during a visit to Tirana the same day by Greek FM Nikos Dendias, who held a series of meetings with Albanian leadership, including acting Albanian FM Gent Cakaj.

Dendias was also received by Albanian President Ilir Meta and Prime Minister Edi Rama.

