Greece Public Debt Management Agency is planning to re-issue a 15-year bond issue, intended to gauge investors' interest in paper maturing on Feb. 4, 2035, and with a coupon of 1.875 percent.

The syndicated issue will come in the immediate future, depending on market conditions, a statement read.

The first 15-year issue floated in 2020 saw the Greek state drain 2.5 billion euros from the markets, with a yield of 1.9 percent.