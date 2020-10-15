Covid-19 outbreak: 13 related fatalities over last 24-hour period; death toll at 482

Thursday witnessed spike in the number of Covid-19-related deaths in Greece, with 13 fatalities reported over the past 24-hour period, the same macabre number as was recorded on Oct. 11. The death toll rose to 482.

New confirmed coronavirus infections were also on the high end, by Greek standards, at 453, reaching a number that was last recorded on Sept. 21.

With Thursday's figures, the number of confirmed infections in the country is just shy of the 24,000-mark.

The number of acute cases of Covid-19 requiring ICU care in hospitals remained at 82, with the average age of patients 67, and with 93.9 percent suffering either from an underlying health condition or over the age of 70.